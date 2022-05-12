|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Aaron James Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|38
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|The American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
|Notes:
|Aaron passed away unexpectedly east of Maryville, MO, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Aaron J. Walker, 38, Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
