Aaron J. Walker
Service:Memorial 
Name:Aaron James Walker 
Pronunciation: 
Age:38 
From:Ravenwood, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 16, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 16, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:The American Cancer Society 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO 
Notes:Aaron passed away unexpectedly east of Maryville, MO, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.