|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Abraham "Abe" Joseph Kuhnert-Hill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|7
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 23, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Fanoconi Anemia Research Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
