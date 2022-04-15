Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Abraham "Abe" Joseph Kuhnert-Hill
Pronunciation: 
Age:7
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 23, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 23, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:Fanoconi Anemia Research Fund
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

