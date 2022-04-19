Adam R. Courtier, 35, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Adam R. Courtier
Pronunciation: 
Age:35
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:Adam passed away on Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

