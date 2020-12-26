Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Addie Burtnett
Pronunciation: 
Age:  103
From:  St. Joseph, Missouri
Previous: Oregon, Missouri
Day and Date:  Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020
Time:  7:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  7:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

