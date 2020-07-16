Service:Family Graveside 
Name:Agnes Lawrence
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 24
Time:1 p.m.
Location:Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.gudefuneralhomes.com