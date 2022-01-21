|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Aivry Marie Griffin
|Pronunciation:
|Avery
|Age:
|17
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Worth County R-3 High School Gymnasium, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Airvy Griffin Memorial Fund, c/o Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, p.O. Box 147, Grant City, Missouri 64456
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Aivry Marie Griffin, age 17, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23