Aivry Griffin
Service:  Funeral 
Name: Aivry Marie Griffin
Pronunciation: Avery
Age:  17
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 24, 2022
Time:2 PM
Location:  Worth County R-3 High School Gymnasium, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:  Airvy Griffin Memorial Fund, c/o Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, p.O. Box 147, Grant City, Missouri  64456
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

