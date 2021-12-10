|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Al Eltzholtz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 13, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
Open visitation begins at 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 13th, and will continue throughout the day following the funeral service.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Al Eltzholtz Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, East Hanover, New Jersey
|Notes:
Al Eltzholtz, 79, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
Anniversaries
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11