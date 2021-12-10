Al Eltzholtz, 79, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Al Eltzholtz
Age: 79
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 Open visitation begins at 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 13th, and will continue throughout the day following the funeral service.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Al Eltzholtz Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, East Hanover, New Jersey
