Service:Funeral
Name:Alan Sobotka
Pronunciation:So-bot-ka
Age:72
From: 
Previous:formerly of Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday ~ April 23, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ April 23, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM service time
Memorials:May be given in his name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Alan passed away early Wednesday morning at the Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa, Iowa.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

