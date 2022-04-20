|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alan Sobotka
|Pronunciation:
|So-bot-ka
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Previous:
|formerly of Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ April 23, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ April 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM service time
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Alan passed away early Wednesday morning at the Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa, Iowa.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Alan Lee Sobotka, age 72, formerly of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
