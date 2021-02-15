Alan Miller, 60, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Alan Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 20, 2021
Time:2:00 - 4:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, contributions directed to the Southwest Valley Booster Club in Alan's name
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

