Alan R. Gage, 73, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
Name:Alan Roy Gage
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous:Emerson and Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa with Military Honors
Visitation Location: Emerson Community Center
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 4:00 PM
Memorials:To the family in Alan's name
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial w/military HonorsEmerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa - Sunday, April 3, 1:00 PM
Notes:Alan passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Hospital. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

