Alan R. Gage, 73, of Villisca, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Alan Roy Gage
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Emerson and Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa with Military Honors
|Visitation Location:
|Emerson Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|To the family in Alan's name
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial w/military Honors
|Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa - Sunday, April 3, 1:00 PM
|Notes:
|Alan passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Hospital. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29