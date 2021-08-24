|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Albert (Corby) Fichter, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|Core-bee Fick-ter
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Randolph, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|9:00 AM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Open Visitation/Viewing:
|12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
|Visitation With Family:
|6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|First United Methodist Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Family Burial:
|Randolph Cemetery - Randolph, IA
|Notes:
|Corby entered into rest on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Albert (Corby) Fichter, Jr, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
