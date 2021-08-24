Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Albert (Corby) Fichter, Jr
Pronunciation: Core-bee Fick-ter
Age:90
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Randolph, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021 
Time:9:00 AM 
Location:First United Methodist Church - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Open Visitation/Viewing:12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Visitation With Family:6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Memorials:First United Methodist Church - Shenandoah, IA
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Family Burial:Randolph Cemetery - Randolph, IA  
Notes:Corby  entered into rest on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

