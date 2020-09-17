Service:Funeral 
Name:Albert Ohden 
Pronunciation: 
Age:92 
From:Carnarvon, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 
Time:1:30pm 
Location:Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Carnarvon, IA
Visitation Location:Faber and Otteman Funeral Home in Wall Lake, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday Sept. 18, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Faber and Otteman Funeral Home in Wall Lake, IA 
Cemetery:Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Carnarvon, IA 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.