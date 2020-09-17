|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Albert Ohden
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Carnarvon, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday Sept. 19, 2020
|Time:
|1:30pm
|Location:
|Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Carnarvon, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Faber and Otteman Funeral Home in Wall Lake, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday Sept. 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Faber and Otteman Funeral Home in Wall Lake, IA
|Cemetery:
|Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Carnarvon, IA
|Notes:
