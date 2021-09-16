Albert Roenfeld, 89 of Mineola, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Albert Roenfeld
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Mineola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Oak Township Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mineola Cemetery, Mineola, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
