Albert Roenfeld, 89 of Mineola, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Albert Roenfeld
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Mineola, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Oak Township Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Mineola Cemetery, Mineola, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

