|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Alberta Erickson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Cumberland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 1
|Time:
| 11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Cumberland Community Center, 200 West 2nd Street in Cumberland.
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 31
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Alberta Erickson, 97, of Cumberland, Iowa, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Exira Care Center.
Open visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 31st at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alberta’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Alberta Erickson, 97, of Cumberland, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
