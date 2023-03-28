Alberta Erickson
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Alberta Erickson
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Cumberland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Cumberland Community Center, 200 West 2nd Street in Cumberland.
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, March 31
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Alberta Erickson, 97, of Cumberland, Iowa, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Exira Care Center.

Open visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 31st at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alberta’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

