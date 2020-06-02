|Service:
|Memorial Service at a late Date
|Name:
|Alberta P. Bogema
|Pronunciation:
|BO - guh- ma
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Douglas, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation
|Funeral Home:
|Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.