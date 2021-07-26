Service:Funeral
Name:Alce Croson
Pronunciation:Al-cee Crow-son
Age:85
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 31, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 31, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (One hour prior to service)
Memorials:Directed to her family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Alcee passed away on July 23, 2021 at her home.  Memories and condolences to her family may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.