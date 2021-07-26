|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alce Croson
|Pronunciation:
|Al-cee Crow-son
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (One hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to her family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Alcee passed away on July 23, 2021 at her home. Memories and condolences to her family may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Alce Croson, 85, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
