|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Alec Woldruff
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|35
|From:
|Coin, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 23, 2022
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 22, 2022, open from 10am to 2 pm
|Visitation Start:
|family present 2 pm
|Visitation End:
|5pm
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
