Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Alec Woldruff
Pronunciation: 
Age: 35
From: Coin, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday, May 23, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022, open  from 10am to 2 pm
Visitation Start: family present 2 pm
Visitation End: 5pm
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.