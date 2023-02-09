|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Alesa E. (Conyac) McDowell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|45
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa
|Notes:
|Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
