Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Alesa E. (Conyac) McDowell
Pronunciation: 
Age:45
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023
Time:1:00 PM
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa
Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

