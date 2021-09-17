Service:At a later date 
Name:Alex Gonzalez 
Pronunciation: 
Age:24 
From:Elgin, Texas
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Elgin Funeral Home, Elgin, Texas 
Cemetery: 
Notes:To send sympathy gifts to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alex Gonzalez, please visit https://www.elginfuneralhome.net/obituary/Alex-Gonzalez/sympathy 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.