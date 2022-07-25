Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Alex Harris
Pronunciation: 
Age:  18
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Fri, Jul 29, 2022
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  South Holt High School gymnasium
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Thurs, Jul 28,2021
Visitation Start:  5:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Memorials: Alex Harris Memorial Fund, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.