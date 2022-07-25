|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Alex Harris
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|18
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Fri, Jul 29, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|South Holt High School gymnasium
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thurs, Jul 28,2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Alex Harris Memorial Fund, c/o Nodaway Valley Bank
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Alex Harris, 18, Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
Anniversaries
-
Jul 25