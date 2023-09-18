|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Alfred "Al" George Wede
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 23, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30am
|Visitation End:
|10:30am
|Memorials:
|the Al Wede Family to be designated later and mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A luncheon to follow in the church reception hall.
