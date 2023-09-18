Service:Memorial 
Name:Alfred "Al" George Wede 
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From:Atlantic, Iowa  
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 23, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic 
Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic  
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 23, 2023 
Visitation Start:9:30am 
Visitation End:10:30am 
Memorials:the Al Wede Family to be designated later and mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. 
Cemetery: 
Notes:A luncheon to follow in the church reception hall. 

