|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Alfred Cecil Bowman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Elmo, MO
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO, with full military rites
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Elmo Missouri Community Betterment Building Fund, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Alfred passed away with family at this side on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Alfred C. Bowman, 100, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
