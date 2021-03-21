Alfred C. Bowman
Service:Graveside
Name:Alfred Cecil Bowman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:100 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Elmo, MO 
Day and Date:Monday, March 22, 2021 
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO, with full military rites
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Elmo Missouri Community Betterment Building Fund, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Alfred passed away with family at this side on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

