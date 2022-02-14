Service: Funeral
Name: Alice Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Henderson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Henderson United Methodist Church-Henderson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Visitation Start: 6 PM
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: may be directed to the family for future designation
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

