|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alice Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Henderson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Henderson United Methodist Church-Henderson, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6 PM
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|may be directed to the family for future designation
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
