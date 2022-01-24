Alice Cavner, 95, Stanton, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Alice Cavner
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Stanton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 27, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to Mamrelund Lutheran Church, First Christian Church in Red Oak or Stanton Public Library. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

