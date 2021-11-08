|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alice Erickson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 10, 2021
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Viewing End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family to be used for a scholarship in her honor
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Alice passed away on Sunday, Nov 7, 2021 at Accura Health Care in Stanton.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Alice Erickson, 98 of Stanton
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
