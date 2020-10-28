|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Alice Gertrude (Terhune) Nielson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Forrest City, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 31, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Barnard United Methodist Church, Barnard, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Barnard United Methodist Church, or to the family to establish a memorial scholarship fund at the South Nodaway School system.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO
|Notes:
|Alice passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Alice G. Nielson, 85, Barnard, MO
