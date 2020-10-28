Alice G. Nielson
Service:Funeral service 
Name:Alice Gertrude (Terhune) Nielson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Barnard, MO 
Previous:Forrest City, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 31, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Barnard United Methodist Church, Barnard, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 30, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Barnard United Methodist Church, or to the family to establish a memorial scholarship fund at the South Nodaway School system. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, MO 
Notes:Alice passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

