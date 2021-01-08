Aline Echternach
Service:Graveside 
Name:Aline Echternach 
Pronunciation:A-leen Eck-ter-naugh 
Age:93
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 11, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 10 
Visitation Start:12:00 Noon 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Aline's name  
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. for procession to the cemetery. COVID-19 mandates will be followed. 

