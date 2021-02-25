Allen D. Wendland, 72, of Randolph, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Allen D. Wendland
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Randolph, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Viewing/Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 1, 2021
|Open Viewing/Visitation:
|12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|Visitation W/Family Present:
|5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
|Memorial in Allen's name:
|Directed to the National League of POW/MIA Families or American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Private Burial:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Imogene, Iowa
|Notes:
|Allen entered into rest on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
