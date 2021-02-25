Allen D. Wendland, 72, of Randolph, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Allen D. Wendland
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Randolph, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 2, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Viewing/Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 1, 2021
Open Viewing/Visitation:12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Visitation W/Family Present:5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Memorial in Allen's name:Directed to the National League of POW/MIA Families or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Private Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Imogene, Iowa
Notes:Allen entered into rest on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

