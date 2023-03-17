|Service:
|A Gathering of Friends and Family
|Name:
|Allen Dukes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ March 21, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Allen's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Allen passed away Thursday at his home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Allen Dukes, age 69 of Lenox, Iowa
