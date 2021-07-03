Service: Funeral Service
Name: Allen H. Rosenbohm
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Allen Rosenbohm Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

