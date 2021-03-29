Allen Holmes
Service:Viewing and Visitation
Name:Allen R. Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Viewing & Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah 
Viewing & Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 1, 2021
Viewing Times:12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. without family present 
Visitation Times:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with family present
Memorials:Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Allen passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah. Funeral Services will be Private Family Only.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

