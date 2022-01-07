|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Allen W. Follmer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Papillion, NE
|Previous:
|Billings, MT area
|Day and Date:
|Monday - January 17, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 PM
|Location:
|Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene - Papillion, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene - Papillion, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday - January 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:30 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later in Montana
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
