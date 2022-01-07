Allen W. Follmer
Service: Memorial
Name: Allen W. Follmer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 58
From: Papillion, NE
Previous: Billings, MT area
Day and Date: Monday - January 17, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM
Location: Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene - Papillion, NE
Visitation Location: Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene - Papillion, NE
Visitation Day and Date: Monday - January 17, 2022
Visitation Start: 3:30 PM
Visitation End: 4:30 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials: Fund Established
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Later in Montana
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.