Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Alma F. Bishop
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:Currently being established in Alma's name
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Alma passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.