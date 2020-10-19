|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Alma F. Bishop
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Viewing Location:
|Viewing Date:
|Viewing Start:
|Viewing End:
|Memorials:
|Currently being established in Alma's name
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Alma passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Alma F. Bishop, 84 of Farragut, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
