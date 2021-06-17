Service:Funeral 
Name:Alma Lorraine Nunemann
Pronunciation:Nun-a-mun  
Age:86
From:Rock Port, MO
Previous:Shenandoah, IA and Essex, IA
Day and Date:Monday, June 21, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Monday, June 21, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:People for Paws
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Chapel Hill Gardens, 4400 Merle Hay Rd., Des Moines, IA 50310
Notes:

Lorraine passed away on June 17, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, MO.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

