|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alma Lorraine Nunemann
|Pronunciation:
|Nun-a-mun
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Rock Port, MO
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA and Essex, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 21, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, June 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|People for Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Chapel Hill Gardens, 4400 Merle Hay Rd., Des Moines, IA 50310
|Notes:
Lorraine passed away on June 17, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, MO.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Alma Lorraine Nunemann, 86 of Rock Port, MO
