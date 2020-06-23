Service:

Celebration of Life Memorial service

Name:Alma Tallman
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 11, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:United Church of Christ in Atlantic
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to Stephen Ministry at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, IA or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at https://myasthenia.org.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Cemetery: Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Pennington Cemetery, south of Sigourney, Iowa.
Notes:

Alma Tallman, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, with Reverend Nancy Jensen officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are required. A link to watch the service via live stream will be posted to the Roland Funeral Service website prior to the service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alma’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com