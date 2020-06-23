|Service:
Celebration of Life Memorial service
|Alma Tallman
|84
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|10:30 a.m.
|United Church of Christ in Atlantic
Memorials may be directed to Stephen Ministry at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, IA or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at https://myasthenia.org.
|Roland Funeral Home
|Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Pennington Cemetery, south of Sigourney, Iowa.
Alma Tallman, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alma’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
