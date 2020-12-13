Service:Funeral 
Name:Alta Fern Adams 
Pronunciation: 
Age:100 
From:Maryville, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Price Funeral Home in Maryville 
Visitation Location:at the Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:AscereCare Hospice
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:White Oak - Pickering, Missouri 
Notes: 

