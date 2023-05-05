Alva Pierson
Service: Graveside Services
Name: Alva Pierson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 8, 2023
Time: 10:00am
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
Visitation Start: 12:00pm
Visitation End: 5:00pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

