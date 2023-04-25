Alvera Maxine Tschirren, 89, Plattsmouth

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alvera Maxine Tschirren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Plattsmouth, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 27, 2023
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|2:00pm
|Memorials:
Emerald Legacy Pointe Activities Department 3110 Scott
|Funeral Home:
Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE
|Notes:
|Full obituary at www.robyfuneralhome.com
