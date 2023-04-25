Alvera Maxine Tschirren, 89, Plattsmouth
Service:Funeral 
Name:Alvera Maxine Tschirren 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Plattsmouth, NE 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 27, 2023 
Time:2:00pm 
Location:Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 
Visitation Location:Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 27, 2023 
Visitation Start:Noon 
Visitation End:2:00pm 
Memorials:

Emerald Legacy Pointe Activities Department 3110 Scott
Circle, Omaha, NE 68110

Funeral Home:

Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
68048 (402) 296-3123

Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE 
Notes:Full obituary at www.robyfuneralhome.com  

