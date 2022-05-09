Alyce Lane, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Alyce Lane
Pronunciation:"Alice"
Age:83
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 14th
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church, Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 14 
Visitation Start:following the Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the First United Methodist Church Foundation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Alyce Marie (Nichols) Lane, 83, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them in the fellowship hall for lunch and fellowship.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alyce’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

