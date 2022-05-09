|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Alyce Lane
|Pronunciation:
|"Alice"
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 14th
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Atlantic
|Saturday, May 14
|Visitation Start:
|following the Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the First United Methodist Church Foundation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Alyce Marie (Nichols) Lane, 83, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them in the fellowship hall for lunch and fellowship.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alyce’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Alyce Lane, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa
