Alyce V. Clark
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Alyce V. Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:101
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Time:10:30am
Location:First Presbyterian Church of Maryville
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials:First Presbyterian Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Mt. Hope Cemetery @ 3pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.