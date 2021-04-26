|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Alyce V. Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church of Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|First Presbyterian Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Hope Cemetery @ 3pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021
|Notes:
Alyce V. Clark, 101, Maryville, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
