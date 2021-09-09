|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ames Everson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|American Lung Association
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Ames passed away September 8, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
