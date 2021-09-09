Service: Funeral
Name: Ames Everson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: American Lung Association
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:

 Ames passed away September 8, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

