Amy Nolan
Service: Pending
Name: Amy Glenn Nolan
Pronunciation: 
Age: 59
From: Winterset, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Caldwell-Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Amy passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the Cavanah Hospice House, Des Moines, Iowa.  Amy is the daughter of Dallas and Venna Glenn of Clarinda

 

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.