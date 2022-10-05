|Service:
|Pending Funeral Service
|Name:
|Anderson (Andy) Lee Blake
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Previous:
|New Market
|Day and Date:
|October 17, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 am (Rosery @ 10:00 am)
|Location:
|Holy Spirit Church, Fresno, CA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|None because he donated his body to science
|Cemetery:
|San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery (burial will military honors)
|Notes:
|live streamed at holyspiritfresno.org. Reception to follow
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
Anniversaries
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7