Service:Pending Funeral Service 
Name:Anderson (Andy) Lee Blake 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From: 
Previous:New Market 
Day and Date:October 17, 2022 
Time:10:30 am (Rosery @ 10:00 am) 
Location:Holy Spirit Church, Fresno, CA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:None because he donated his body to science 
Cemetery:San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery (burial will military honors) 
Notes:live streamed at holyspiritfresno.org. Reception to follow 

