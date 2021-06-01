Andrew Kirkpatrick
Service:Funeral 
Name:Andrew Kirkpatrick
Pronunciation: 
Age:13
From:Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 7, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location:Westboro United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 7, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:2:00 PM
Memorials:Schooler Funeral Home to help with final expenses
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro,  Missouri
Notes: 

