|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Andrew Minter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|26
|From:
|Platte City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|The Rock of KC, 12750 N. Winan Ave. Kansas City, Missouri 64163
|Visitation Location:
The Rock of KC, 12750 N. Winan Ave. Kansas City, Missouri 64163
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Platte County Quarterback Club.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri.
|Notes:
Andrew is the son of Tim and Rachel (Kingery) Minter
Andrew Minter, 26, Platte City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
Anniversaries
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 12