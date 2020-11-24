Angel Dykes, 43, Council Bluffs, IA formerly of Red Oak, IA
Service:Celebration of Life Service at a later date 
Name:Angel Dykes 
Pronunciation: 
Age:43 
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to  Nebraska Humane Society, First Covenant Church in Red Oak, Twin Lakes Bible Camp at Manson, IA and Kidney Foundation
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

