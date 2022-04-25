Service:Funeral Service 
Name: Angela C. Barrett
Pronunciation: 
Age: 44
From: Denver, Colorado
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Visitation Start: 5pm
Visitation End: 7pm
Memorials: Family will Direct
Funeral Home:

 Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home

Cemetery: Garner Township Cemetery
Notes: Luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street, Co. Bluffs

