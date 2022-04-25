|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Angela C. Barrett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|44
|From:
|Denver, Colorado
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
| Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5pm
|Visitation End:
|7pm
|Memorials:
|Family will Direct
|Funeral Home:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Garner Township Cemetery
|Notes:
|Luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street, Co. Bluffs
Angela C. Barrett, 44, Denver, Colorado
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
