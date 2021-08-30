Angelene Stream
Service:Private Family
Name:Angelene Stream
Pronunciation: 
Age:48
From:Polk City, Iowa
Previous:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Instead of flowers the Angie requested memorials be directed to the Mayo Clinic Research for Type 2 Diabetes.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Angelene passed away Wednesday August 18, 2021 in Des Moines. Per her wishes there will be private family services held.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.