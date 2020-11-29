Service:Funeral
Name:Anita Estraca 
Pronunciation: 
Age:75 
From:Maryville, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Price Funeral Home in Maryville 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 
Visitation Start:4:00pm 
Visitation End:6:00pm 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville 
Notes: 

