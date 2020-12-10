Anita Frazier
Service:Graveside
Name:Anita Frazier
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 17, 2020
Time:2 PM
Location:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family to be established.
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

